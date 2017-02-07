Southern Company Becomes a Member of the International Energy Agency Hydrogen Implementing Agreement (IEA HIA)

The International Energy Agency (IEA) Hydrogen Implementing Agreement (HIA), the largest and longest lived global collaboration in hydrogen research, development and demonstration (R,D&D), is pleased to announce the accession of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), a combined American gas and electric utility, to the IEA HIA ( www.ieahia.org).

As an IEA HIA member, Southern Company may participate in any of the diverse research and analysis tasks which, together with outreach activities, comprise the IEA HIA’s innovation portfolio. Initially, Southern Company has elected to participate in IEA HIA Task 38, which analyzes the use of hydrogen generated from electricity. Southern Company will also have a seat on the IEA HIA Executive Committee, the governing forum.

IEA HIA Chairman Stefan Oberholzer (from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy) welcomed Southern Company as the first IEA HIA utility member, underscoring Southern Company’s vision and the important role that utilities play in shaping a future energy system that features hydrogen. “Southern Company is an industry pioneer whose interest in hydrogen and clean energy makes it a global leader in energy innovation, ensuring the company’s position as an energy provider of the future.”

“As a leading national energy company, Southern Company is committed to building the future of energy,” said Southern Company Chairman, President and CEO Tom Fanning. “We look forward to working with the IEA to explore how hydrogen can play an important role in that future."

As an IEA Technology Collaboration Program and treaty-based organization, the IEA HIA is working to accelerate hydrogen implementation and widespread utilization worldwide through R,D&D cooperation and information exchange. In addition to new member Southern Company, IEA HIA membership includes 22 countries and the Commission of the European Union, as well as Shell, the German public- private partnership NOW and the international non-profit association HySafe. For more information about the IEA HIA, a premier global resource for technical expertise in hydrogen R,D&D, visit www.ieahia.org.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is America's premier energy company, with 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric utilities in four states, natural gas distribution utilities in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average.

Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are inventing America's energy future by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency, and creating new products and services for the benefit of customers. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, listed by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity and designated a Top Employer for Hispanics by Hispanic Network. The company has earned a National Award of Nuclear Science and History from the National Atomic Museum Foundation for its leadership and commitment to nuclear development and is continually ranked among the top utilities in Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Electric and Gas Utility rankings. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.