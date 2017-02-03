Senior Cabin Crew Recruitment Day taking place in Brussels, Belgium

NoBox HR Outsourcing are delighted to announce that we will be holding a Recruitment Day for Senior Cabin Crew positions in Brussels on 14 th February 2017. This is an exciting opportunity to join our team, operating for our client CityJet who are a dynamic and progressive Airline. Applicants will be based in the cosmopolitan city of Brussels , Belgium for a 1 year fixed term contract. You will be operating on CityJet’s newest aircraft, the Superjet SSJ100.

Applicants can apply to attend the Recruitment Day through the following link: Senior Cabin Crew Assessment Day: http://bit.ly/2hNRxBO

So what are you waiting for? Apply today and start your dream job in 2017!

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Nobox has been providing HR services for over 25 years to the aviation, medical, transportation, hospitality, IT and language sectors.

CityJet, a truly European airline, is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Antwerp and London, with staff residing across Europe in The Netherlands, France, The United Kingdom and Ireland.