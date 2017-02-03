Junior Cabin Crew Recruitment Day taking place in Amsterdam

NoBox HR Outsourcing are delighted to announce that we will be holding a Recruitment Day for Junior Cabin Crew positions in Amsterdam during February 2017.

This is an exciting opportunity to join our team, operating for our client CityJet who are a dynamic and progressive Airline. Applicants will be based in the beautiful city of Amsterdam, The Netherlands for a 1 year fixed term contract. No Cabin Crew experience is required. So what are you waiting for? Take to the skies with your career and apply today.

Applicants can apply to attend the Recruitment Day through the following link: http://bit.ly/2kNYPGZ

So what are you waiting for? Apply today and start your dream job in 2017!

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Nobox has been providing HR services for over 25 years to the aviation, medical, transportation, hospitality, IT and language sectors.

CityJet, a truly European airline, is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Antwerp and London, with staff residing across Europe in The Netherlands, France, The United Kingdom and Ireland.