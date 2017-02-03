Wiggin launches executive production company: “Viewfinder” and opens LA office

Media, technology and brands law firm Wiggin today announced the official launch of its executive production (EP) services company, Viewfinder Limited, and the opening of its new satellite office in Los Angeles. Paul Grindey, previously Head of Business Affairs for Film, Drama and Comedy at Channel Four, has been appointed as Viewfinder's principal.

Viewfinder will offer its services as executive producers to producers and rights-holders on an entrepreneurial basis, helping them to devise finance plans for their productions and actively sourcing finance and distribution. Prior to forming Viewfinder, Wiggin has acted as executive producers on a number of films, including The History Boys, The Eagle, Venus, Dad's Army and Lady In The Van. Charles Moore, Partner in Wiggin's Film/TV Group, was an executive producer on all these films and is performing this role on The Children Act, which is currently in production, starring Emma Thompson, directed by Richard Eyre, written by Ian McEwan, produced by Duncan Kenworthy, and financed by FilmNation and BBC Films.

Setting up Viewfinder signals an expansion of that existing business, with Paul Grindey drawing upon his industry knowledge to head up the initiative. Charles Moore will also continue to be involved with certain Viewfinder projects.

LA office launch

Wiggin today also announced the opening of a satellite office in Los Angeles in order to provide its many LA-based clients with a 24/7 service on their UK and European production and finance transactions and to expand its West Coast client base to those US media, tech and IP businesses looking to the UK for business opportunities. Senior Associate Alexander Lea is working in the LA office until September 2017, when another senior lawyer from the team will take up the mantle.

Wiggin is a law firm focusing exclusively on Media, Technology and Brands/IP. The firm advises clients on the financing, exploitation and protection of their creative and commercial assets in these sectors. Wiggin’s clients range from leading businesses in broadcast entertainment, music, sport and publishing through to platforms, content retailers, gaming and technology companies and early stage entrepreneurs.



Growth and market recognition

The firm made a number of lateral partner hires in 2016/7: Chris Hanson (Film & TV), Alan Owens (Litigation), Stephen Ketteley and David McLeish (Betting & Gaming), and David Naylor (Technology).

In addition Wiggin has received a string of awards in relation to Betting & Gaming, Intellectual Property, and its use of technology - prior to that the firm was awarded Legal Business's Boutique Law Firm of the Year Award in 2015.

www.wiggin.co.uk