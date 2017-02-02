PRESS CALL: THREE EVENTS @ INTEGRATED SYSTEMS EUROPE

Leading audiovisual tradeshow, Integrated Systems Europe, is expected to attract more than 65,000 professionals from around the world to the capital city of the Netherlands.

PRESS BRIEFING & OPENING CEREMONY: 9.15am, Tuesday 7th February, First Floor Restaurant, ISE2017, RAI, Amsterdam

CLOSING KEYNOTE: 9am, Friday 10th February, the Forum, RAI, Amsterdam

The world’s largest AV show, Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), opens its doors next week at the RAI, Amsterdam. ISE is the largest event of its kind in Europe. Since it was launched in 2004, the show has enjoyed year-on-year growth. ISE 2016, which will be held at the RAI on 7-10 February, will host over 1,000 exhibitors and is expected to attract over 65,000 attendees. It is anticipated that participants will spend somewhere between two and eight days in Amsterdam, which means hotels, restaurants, bars, shops and tourist attractions all benefit.

Award winning architect Ole Scheeren will present the Opening Address on 6 February, less than 24 hours before the show opens its doors. His speech will provide the culmination to an exciting day of events that will include the Smart Building Conference and the launch of extensive educational programmes delivered by leading trade associations CEDIA and InfoComm International. The Official Opening Reception for ISE 2017 will follow the conclusion of Scheeren’s speech.

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), opens its doors on Tuesday 7th February – with special guest, Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam, Kajsa Ollongren. Please join us at the Press Briefing and Opening Ceremony – 9.15am, First Floor Restaurant, next to the PRESS OFFICE.

Daniel Lamarre, the President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil, will present the show’s Closing Keynote speech on Friday 10 February 2017. Lamarre will be exploring the theme ‘How unlocking creativity and embracing new technology can grow your business’.

Launched in 2004, ISE is the world’s largest tradeshow for the professional AV and electronic systems industry. ISE 2017 will take place from 7-10 February 2017, and is expected to draw over 1,100 exhibitors and more than 65,000 registered attendees to its Amsterdam RAI location. The event is a joint venture of the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) and InfoComm International®. For further information, please visit: www.iseurope.org.

CEDIA is the international trade association and central touch point for 3,700 member companies who design, manufacture, and install technology for the home. CEDIA is committed to helping members at every level set a pathway to prosperity by offering industry-leading education, training, and certification; delivering market intelligence through proprietary research; providing opportunities to foster community within the channel, and cultivating awareness with industry partners and consumers. CEDIA founded the largest annual residential technology show, now in its 27th year, and co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, the world's largest AV and systems integration exhibition. CEDIA members deliver technology solutions that allow people to have their best moments in life from the comfort of their own home. Life Lived Best at Home. To learn more about CEDIA, visit www.cedia.net.

InfoComm International is the trade association representing the professional audiovisual and information communications industries. Established in 1939, InfoComm has more than 5,000 members representing over 70,000 AV professionals worldwide, including manufacturers, dealers and distributors, systems integrators, independent consultants, live events companies, content producers, and end users from more than 80 countries. The association’s training, certification, and standards programs are the benchmark of excellence for AV professionals, while its market intelligence informs business decisions daily. InfoComm International is the founder of InfoComm, the largest exhibition for AV buyers and sellers worldwide. InfoComm also produces trade shows in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Find out more at www.infocomm.org.