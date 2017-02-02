CFPB Director Cordray to Join Officials at 2017 Five Star Government Forum

Ed Delgado, President and CEO of the Five Star Institute, announced today that Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Richard Cordray will be attending the 2017 Five Star Government Forum set for April 5 in Washington, D.C.

Delgado, a former executive with Wells Fargo and Freddie Mac, said he plans to meet with Cordray to address the future of the CFPB under the new administration.

“It’s a pivotal time in our nation’s history and for the future of our industry,” Delgado said. “I’m looking forward to speaking with Director Cordray regarding the current regulatory environment and the role CFPB will play in the growth and health of the housing industry.”

Cordray will deliver the luncheon keynote address at the 8th annual Five Star Government Forum, a non-partisan day-long engagement where key stakeholders in mortgage servicing discuss the industry’s most pressing issues and challenges with members of the government and regulatory bodies.



Other distinguished speakers include James B. Lockhart III, current Vice Chairman of WL Ross & Col. LLC and former Director and Chairman of the Oversight Board of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, David Lowman, Executive Vice President Single Family Business at Freddie Mac and former CEO of JP Morgan Chase Home Lending, and representatives from the federal government and the mortgage servicing industry.

Leading subject matter experts will discuss subjects central to the future of the industry including the direction of housing policy in the new Trump Administration, the business priorities of the GSEs in the coming year, a discussion on challenges HUD’s conveyance standards and housing policy, and the Future of loss mitigation. To learn more about the Five Star Government Forum, go to FSGF.TheFiveStar.com.

The Five Star Institute is a publishing, communications, marketing, and event planning company. The Institute hosts the largest mortgage event in the United States—the Five Star Conference and Expo. Among its many publications are DS News, dedicated to mortgage default servicing, and MReport, an industry trade publication focused on performing mortgage loans and related servicing. Additional information about the Five Star Institute's many business-building opportunities can be found at TheFiveStar.com.

