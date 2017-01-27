Major Cabin Crew Recruitment Campaign for Europe’s Favourite Airline, Ryanair

Ryanair has recently been announced as Europe’s largest Airline based on passenger numbers, carrying 117 million passengers in 2016 breaking all records! With 86 Bases throughout Europe and highly ambitious growth plans, this is your opportunity to operate as Cabin Crew on Ryanair aircraft with Crewlink.

Crewlink are an official recruitment and training partner of Ryanair and we are delighted to announce our Spanish Recruitment Drive with Assessment Days taking place across Spain. Start the experience of a lifetime with us by applying to attend an Assessment Day in a City near you at www.crewlink.ie

"Ryanair is now Europe’s largest Airline and has dynamic plans to grow further. We are recruiting for an unlimited number of Cabin Crew positions and will be recruiting throughout Spain in the coming weeks. No Cabin Crew Experience is required – however you must be an ambitious, hard working person with excellent customer service skills and a passion for travel and meeting new people,” Andrew Swan, General Manager.

Crewlink will be holding Recruitment Days in Spain on the following dates:

02/02/2017 Granada

02/02/2017 Malaga

08/02/2017 Barcelona

09/02/2017 Madrid

09/02/2017 Valencia

22/02/2017 Seville

23/02/2017 Malaga

02/03/2017 Valencia

03/03/2017 Madrid

04/03/2017 Barcelona

To apply for this position and to get your wings please apply on our website www.crewlink.ie

Crewlink recruits, trains and employs Cabin Crew for the aviation industry, with over 5,000 crew members currently operating on Ryanair aircraft. Crewlink brings together a team of highly qualified and dedicated professionals with unrivalled knowledge and experience of the airline industry.

Ryanair is Europe’s favourite airline, carrying 117m p.a. on more than 1,800 daily flights from 86 Bases, connecting over 200 destinations in 33 countries on a fleet of over 350 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 315 Boeing 737’s on order, which will enable Ryanair to lower fares and grow traffic to 180m p.a. by FY24. Ryanair has a team of more than 11,500 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Europe’s No.1 on-time performance, and an industry leading 31 year safety record.