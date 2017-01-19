PSI SERVICES LLC ACQUIRES ECDL SWITZERLAND

PSI Services LLC (PSI), a worldwide, industry-leading professional testing services provider, today announced they have acquired ECDL Switzerland AG, the organisation that promotes the development of computer skills by delivering the ECDL certificates in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

“We are excited about belonging to an international company as we already offer an international certificate for computer users”, said Julia van Wijnkoop, Managing Director of ECDL Switzerland, “We have worked with the PSI teams in Sweden and UK over many years and are looking forward to advancing that working relationship now as part of the PSI family.”

“Given our extensive involvement with ECDL internationally, the acquisition both enhances PSI’s position in the crucial area of digital literacy and supports the continued expansion of our global footprint.” said Steve Tapp, President and CEO of PSI. “By leveraging the wealth of experience that exists within ECDL Switzerland and their in-depth local knowledge, we will be able to bring our full range of products and services to existing clients, as well as growing our presence significantly in the Swiss market.”

PSI has played a leading role in the field in digital literacy for over 20 years. As the pre-eminent provider of courseware, diagnostic and certification tests for the internationally recognised European and International Computer Driving Licence (E/ICDL), it delivers millions of tests each year to 26 countries in 22 languages, with an exclusive presence in some of the programme’s largest markets.

Founded in 2000 and based in Basel, ECDL Switzerland AG aims to promote the development of computer skills. As the licensee of the Swiss Informatics Society (SI), ECDL Switzerland AG is responsible for the implementation and coordination of the ECDL (European Computer Driving Licence) programme in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The team consists of 20 members of staff. They issue the ECDL certificates which are obtained by passing the ECDL online exams. Schools, as well as companies and organisations, can become accredited ECDL Test Centres. This allows them to offer the ECDL exams to their students, participants in their courses or members of staff. For more information, visit www.ecdl.ch

PSI Services LLC (PSI) has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies and leading academic institutions. PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery to results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, managerial assessments, licensing and certification tests, distance learning testing, license management services and professional services. More information is available at www.psionline.com/international