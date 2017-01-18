Kipaş revamp production processes with Greycon’s latest solutions

Kipaş recently entailed Greycon to upgrade their current production processes with Greycon’s latest solution (Greycon Suite 8.5 and GreyconMill 3.0) at their paper mill in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

Since opening its doors in 2011, Kipaş Mill has become one of Turkeys’ leading paper manufacturers. Quickly establishing a key position within the European markets whilst producing over 425,000 tons per annum of 100% recycled paper.



Greycon were first tasked with overhauling Kipaş production processes shortly after the mill’s launch in 2013, implementing Greycon’s solutions; X-Trim®, opt-Studio® and GreyconMill™. The new system brought numerous benefits to Kipaş, streamlining production processes and reducing trim waste.



“Having worked with Greycon for a number of years now we have always been impressed with the system. After successfully testing the new version, we were very impressed with the improvements made to Greycon’s system and decided to contract Greycon for the upgrade process. Since the upgrade Greycon’s system has continued to produce excellent results.” Says Ali Ergin Kipaş’ Production Planner

After evaluating the improvements in the newer versions of Greycon’s software, at the start of 2016, Kipaş decided to upgrade to Greycon Suite 8.5 and GreyconMill 3.0. Kipaş began the upgrade process along with the Greycon Upgrade Team. Successfully going live with the new version in June 2016. The upgrade was considered a success all round and Ali Ergin Kipaş’ Production Planner, rated the overall upgrade as 5 out of 5.

Andrés Bonelli - Regional Manager Latin America at Greycon, commented; “We are very pleased with the results produced by Greycon’s Suite at Kipaş. We are continuously striving to improve our solutions and to help improve our clients’ production efficiency. A few months after implementation Greycon’s solutions has already improved efficiency and also cut production costs.”

Greycon is the world’s leading provider of production planning, scheduling and manufacturing execution systems that have been designed specifically for coil-based & flat sheet industries. Greycon operate throughout the world. Greycon’s strength is the extensive range of specialist software solutions for Paper & Board, Plastic Films & Flexible Packaging, Nonwovens, metals and Converting industries supported by powerful optimisation algorithms and a highly experienced team of consultants.

Founded in 1984, the history of Kipaş Holding A.Ş. Cotton yarn lies in Kahramanmaras. Kipaş Holding, the quality is up to 35 years of production experience; experience in human resources, productivity and compliance; sales of ending unconditional customer satisfaction in marketing; Respect for the environment and human investment in advanced technology, innovation and dynamism, has acquired its basic mission.