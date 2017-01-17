Chopstix Group UK Returns to the British and International Franchise Exhibition 2017

Chopstix Group UK, the accessible Oriental quick service restaurant brand, will launch two new franchise opportunities at the 2017 British and International Franchise Exhibition in Kensington Olympia on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st January. This is London’s largest international franchise exhibition, allowing potential franchisees the opportunity to not only experience the Chopstix food and environment but also to speak with the Chopstix team.

The new brand extensions are Chopstix Express Noodle Bar and Chopstix Metro Noodle Bar, both brands offer practical formats which supplement the traditional restaurant model and maximise sales for operators with smaller square footage and lower footfall. Chopstix opened 17 restaurants in the past year alone and looks forward to further international expansion across Europe and the Middle East throughout 2017.

Chopstix ranked 25th in Food Franchise' s “50 Best and Most Profitable Franchise Opportunities in the UK” and is one of the more cost effective franchise opportunities in terms of capex and return on investment. In December 2016, Chopstix unveiled its new in-store marketing, digital branding, and interiors scheme at the Oxford Street Launch. This included new guidelines for franchisees including ‘store packs’, graphics packs and guidelines as templates to enable Chopstix to easily roll out the designs to new stores and ensure all restaurants are on brand. With a comprehensive franchise support program in place, Chopstix Group UK is more than ready to share their success and support for franchisees worldwide.

Chopstix is always interested in meeting potential franchisees; you can find us at stand C80 in Olympia London on the 20th January from 10 am - 5 pm and the 21st January from 10 am – 4 pm. To book tickets online click here or call +44 (0)20 8394 5294, tickets are free if booked in advance.

Chopstix Group UK is a quick service restaurant brand which offers fast, fresh and healthy Oriental fusion cuisine across the UK and Republic of Ireland. Chopstix chefs cook the food on site to ensure each dish is served as fresh as possible and deliver chef theatre. Since the first major shopping centre branch opened at Bluewater in 2010, Chopstix has become a staple in the shopping centre food court and has recently partnered with Welcome Break.