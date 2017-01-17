Baroque’s Fund Managers of the Year 2013

McQua Capital Group has taken out Best CDO Manager of the Year at the 2013 Awards.

Milford Asset Management has been awarded KiwiSaver Manager of the Year award and QuayStreet Asset Management has been named Boutique Fund Manager of the Year.

The awards recognise excellence in the industry and across sectors with a selection process based on performance-driven results and a focus on client satisfaction.

Fund Manager of the Year, Fisher Funds, was lauded for the client centric approach and were named as a finalist across four award categories.

Judges said McQua Capital Group "remained a specialist investment manager despite growing its business globally over the past years."

Milford Asset Management, led by experts such as Brian Gaynor, was cited as having a "dynamic approach to asset allocation [which] has rewarded its KiwiSaver members with high performance returns."

"[The] investment team have adopted a flexible approach, which has brought together its underlying investment capability, with a view of building conservative, balanced and growth funds."

The FundSource Awards were held at NZME Central tonight hosted by business director Fran O'Sullivan.

Judges said QuayStreet Asset Managment "demonstrated strong growth in funds under management, reinforcing its solid investment team."