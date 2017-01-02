A handshake with the Pope seals Carly Paoli’s Year of Mercy

2016 has been a year that Carly Paoli will never forget. She has had four singles released and her Christmas single benefitted a charity that helps children with life threatening illnesses. Chang Beer UK and Everton supported this venture by rewarding purchasers with football merchandise.

His Holiness speaking to Carly about her song ‘Ave Maria.’ Carly with Monsignor Andreatta who spoke at the ‘Music for Mercy’ concert in Rome in July 2016.

In October she sang to a captivated audience at the O2 as the guest of Andrea Bocelli. She performed in Florence with Bocelli and Zubin Mehta, in Bologna for ‘Zecchino D’Oro,’ for HRH The Prince of Wales at St James Palace and in Phoenix Arizona with David Foster. She also starred in her own showcase at the Arts Club in London in front of a specially invited industry audience.

She has recorded an album of songs with the London Symphony Orchestra featuring music by the award winning Walter Afanasieff and conducted by Bill Ross.

However for Carly the most important event was her Music for Mercy concert that took place at the historic Roman Forum. Her song, ‘Ave Maria,’ had previously been adopted by Pope Francis as the song for his ‘Jubilee Year’ celebrations. What could top that?

Well for Carly it was that on the 28th of December she met Pope Francis at the last Papal Blessing of the year. She shook hands with the Pontiff and discussed with him how proud she was that her song was the official song for his ‘Jubilee Year.’

‘I feel honoured and blessed to have met Pope Francis. I was thrilled that my song had been chosen but to actually meet His Holiness? What an amazing special and spiritual end to my musical year.’

Carly Paoli is the rising star in the classical crossover music world. She has already sung for HRH The Prince of Wales, and has performed duets with Jose Carreras, Andrea Bocelli and Elaine Paige. She has shared the stage with Jennifer Hudson, Kate Hudson, Steven Tyler and performed in front of Muhammad Ali. She has headlined events in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Kuala Lumpur, Florence, Monaco and Rome.

On 26th December she will be singing in Rome in a star-studded concert devoted to Italian cinema, ‘La Dolce Vita,’ and on the 30th she is singing at the Capri-Hollywood Festival at the award ceremony. She has already released three top five singles on iTunes including the classical chart topping number 1 ‘My Christmas Dream is You.’ Her new album where the London Symphony Orchestra accompanies her will be released in April 2017.

