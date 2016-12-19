Pitmans advises on the Sipsmith & Beam Suntory partnership

Today, Pitmans announced its long-standing client, Sipsmith, has joined forces with Beam Suntory to deliver global growth in the premium gin market.

Pitmans has been the legal advisor of the well-known distillery since it was established in 2009 and has worked with the business throughout its expansion providing corporate, financial and property advice.



The distiller, infamous for its flagship London Dry Gin, as well as innovations such as V.J.O.P. (Very Junipery Over-Proof Gin) and Sloe Gin was recently commissioned by the House of Commons to create its own bespoke gin. Sipsmith is also responsible for setting up London’s first copper pot gin distillery for 200 years and has pioneered the re-emergence of gin as a popular tipple.

“This is a momentous occasion for Sipsmith,” said Sam Galsworthy, Sipsmith Co-Founder. “We have worked tirelessly to share our gin of the highest quality with discerning sippers. Since inception we have been supported by Oliver Pilkington and have been consistently impressed by Pitmans professionalism and responsiveness. They are great people to work with and have helped us achieve a deal which looks after our team and will deliver global success.”

Oliver Pilkington, lead Pitmans corporate partner, said: “It has been a privilege to work with Sam and the Sipsmith team advising them from conception and initial fundraising through a truly impressive growth cycle to achieve this partnership that cultivates the brand, the product and the team.”



Beam Suntory, the third largest spirits company in the world, is a Japanese spirits manufacturer of whiskey, tequila, vodka, cognac, rum and cordials, producing brands including Jim Beam, Courvoisier and Laphroaig. Their whiskey portfolio in particular spans across America, Japan, Canada, Scotland and Ireland.



Pitmans corporate team are experienced in working with a range of companies from start-up to sale including Ridgeway’s £109 million sale to Marshall Motors, the largest dealership acquisition in over a decade.

Pitmans is a leading national law firm with offices in London, the Thames Valley and Southampton. For over 150 years, the firm has provided personable and pragmatic legal advice to corporate and private clients. For businesses, the firm provides advice in a range of areas including real estate, corporate, pensions and dispute resolution. For individuals, Pitmans advises on a wide range of issues from property, to family and matrimonial, to private tax. Its high quality, technical expertise has been recognised and ranked as Tier 1 in a variety of practice areas by the two leading legal directories Legal 500 and Chambers UK.