WORLD’S LARGEST WALL OF CHOCOLATE COMES TO LONDON: X Factor winner Louisa Johnson opens revamped M&M’S® World store

Britain’s biggest and brightest temple of chocolate just got even better as M&M’S® World London reopened its doors following a major revamp that sees the world’s largest chocolate wall installed at the popular Leicester Square store.

2015 X Factor winner Louisa Johnson had the honour of opening the doors on the new store, to a queue of hundreds of excited M&M’S® fans, some of whom had been queuing since the early hours. Louisa, the self-proclaimed “world’s biggest fan of M&M’S®”, gave an exclusive performance in the store to the delight of fans who had travelled across the country for the occasion. She also created personalised M&M’S® treats for the lucky first 50 fans in the queue, with the singer’s face printed on the chocolate.

Louisa was particularly excited to open the revamped store, saying: “I love chocolate and I’ve been a lifelong fan of M&M’S®, so when they asked me to open the world’s biggest chocolate wall, how could I say no?”

M&M’S® is the world’s biggest chocolate brand, and the new-look M&M’S® World store in London’s Leicester Square reflects that scale. With an increased 35,000 square feet of floor space over four floors, the world’s largest wall of pick-and-mix chocolate – with 22 colours of M&M’S® covering a lip-smacking 150 square feet, and new futuristic HD projection technology in the huge windows, the new space is expected to become a must-visit location for tourists and Londoners alike in the run up to Christmas.

M&M’S® World London retains its famous original 1960s red double decker bus in store, as well as the unique personalised chocolate printing service that allows customers to print their name onto M&M’S®, creating a unique treat or gift.

With enough space to house more than 100 double-decker buses, the new store offers a huge range of exclusive M&M’S® chocolates and merchandise including clothing, kitchenware, bedding, jewellery, and glassware, as well as seasonal items and specially-designed London-themed M&M’S® branded products.