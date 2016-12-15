Tower Gate Capital Win Again!

For the second year running Tower Gate Capital win an HFM Alt Credit Intelligence award.

Following on from winning ‘Best Platform’ in 2015 this year they are the proud winners of ‘Best Risk Management System 2016’.

After their recent merger with MJ Hudson the company continues to expand. Bobby Console-Verma, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tower Gate Capital also picked up the ‘Best Client Services – Law Firm’ award on behalf of MJ Hudson.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my team, clients and friends of the firm for all their hard work and support this year. It is an outstanding way to end the year and we are looking forward to further success in 2017.” said Bobby Console-Verma.

Tower Gate Capital is a leading Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) helping funds and corporate financiers including start-ups, spin-outs and fast growing financial services groups, providing an on-going Fund Management Outsourced (FMO) solution. Tower Gate Capital allows people and companies to manage, advise, trade and lead deals.

They seek to ensure operational excellence and reduced operational risk resulting in lower costs and are staffed by fund specialists and fund managers.

